Armenia government plans to cancel licensing for sale, import of certain types of alcohol
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The government intends to considerably facilitate the business environment in some domains of activity in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Economy Ani Ispiryan said this during the debates on the second and final reading of the package of bills on the notification of the implementation of activities and changes in related laws at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The aforesaid is about seven sectors: production of alcoholic beverages based on beer, wine, apple and other fruit and berry wines and honey, as well as of liquor and other alcoholic beverages containing up to 9% alcohol.

"It is also about the import and sale of brandy in bottles with an amount of more than 100 thousand liters," Ispiryan added.

These and other types of respective activities will henceforth be exempt from the notification requirement. A notification is a simplified type of license, and canceling this license or notification will enable companies or entrepreneurs to enter the market much easier and get rid of the paperwork red tape.

The aforementioned representative of the Armenian government is convinced that this paperwork red tape is completely unnecessary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
