Armenia flag raised in area of Spain’s Santa Coloma de Gramenet city hall (PHOTOS)
Armenia flag raised in area of Spain’s Santa Coloma de Gramenet city hall (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

As part of his visit to Spain, Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, attended the ceremony of raising the national flag of Armenia in the territory of Santa Coloma de Gramenet city hall, in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide and in support of the Armenian people, reported the high commissioner’s office reports.

The event was organized with the assistance of the Santa Coloma city hall.

Dozens of members of the local Armenian community also attended the ceremony.

So far, 40 cities in Spain have formally recognized the Armenian Genocide.
