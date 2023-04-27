News
China MFA: Xi-Zelenskyy telephone conversation is important step in Ukraine conflict settlement
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an important step in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang stated, according to the press service of the Chinese foreign ministry.

Qin noted that the aforesaid talks between the two leaders once again show that Beijing is committed to peace, and supports the resumption of talks between Ukraine and Russia.

"No matter how complicated the crisis is, it should be resolved through negotiations. No matter how complicated the conflict is, it should be resolved politically," the Chinese FM said.

The diplomat added that China will continue contacts with Ukraine and Russia, as well as with Central Asian countries, in order to find a way out of the Ukrainian crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Wednesday that his telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted for an hour.

And Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhii Nikiforov said that the restoration of the dialogue with Beijing is very important for Kyiv at the moment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
