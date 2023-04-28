News
Friday
April 28
News
Mohsen Naziri Asl: Iran prefers dialogue on Ukraine situation
Mohsen Naziri Asl: Iran prefers dialogue on Ukraine situation
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran condemns the incitement of war and unilateral sanctions, and prefers dialogue on the situation in Ukraine. Mohsen Naziri Asl, Permanent Representative of Iran at the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, said this in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"The principle position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has become a victim of war, threats and unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and the West, is to respect the UN Charter and international law, including the non-use of force or the threat of force, territorial integrity, and sovereign equality. Iran condemns war and unilateral sanctions, prefers dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes between states," said the Iranian diplomat.

Also, he noted that Iran "condemns the hegemonic mentality and one-sided approach of the United States and some other Western countries during the Cold War, which are expressed in national politics and regional alliances" such as NATO, "which has become the source of many crises in the world, including one of the main causes of the crisis in Ukraine."
