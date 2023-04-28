News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 28
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Security Council secretary: Current number of EU monitoring mission members in Armenia is insufficient
Security Council secretary: Current number of EU monitoring mission members in Armenia is insufficient
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Yerevan proposes to expand the capacity of the European Union’s (EU) monitoring mission in Armenia. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday told this to reporters in Jermuk town.

According to him, the current number of the EU monitoring mission members in Armenia is not enough to monitor Armenia's international borders with Azerbaijan.

"We propose to all our partners to increase the number of people and also other capacities so that the observers can carry out more proper monitoring of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," said the head of the Security Council of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France FM announces possibility of Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ meeting on June 1 in Chisinau
On the margins of the summit of the European Political Community…
 CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan
“The world is returning to times of confrontation, with the prospect of further strengthening the conflict potential,” Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov stated…
 Catherine Colonna on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Path to peace assumes that parties share vision of objective
The negotiation process is in progress, and it is necessary, the French FM said in Yerevan…
 Armenia FM: Yerevan does not oppose negotiating platforms in Moscow, Washington or Brussels
According to Mirzoyan, the process is one, and the negotiations are conducted on the peace project…
 Energy and political matters should be separated in relations with Azerbaijan, France FM says
In Yerevan, Colonna gave a short answer to the question as to why the EU is actively developing energy collaboration with the criminal regime of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev…
 Armenia official: We have not forwarded our proposals to Azerbaijan because negotiations are expected soon
Discussions are underway, the secretary of the Security Council told reporters…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos