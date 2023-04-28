Security Council secretary: Current number of EU monitoring mission members in Armenia is insufficient

Yerevan proposes to expand the capacity of the European Union’s (EU) monitoring mission in Armenia. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday told this to reporters in Jermuk town.
According to him, the current number of the EU monitoring mission members in Armenia is not enough to monitor Armenia's international borders with Azerbaijan.
"We propose to all our partners to increase the number of people and also other capacities so that the observers can carry out more proper monitoring of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," said the head of the Security Council of Armenia.