News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Moldova opposition party vice-chair detained at Chisinau airport
Moldova opposition party vice-chair detained at Chisinau airport
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Marina Tauber, vice-chairperson of the opposition Sor Party of Moldova, was detained at capital Chisinau airport. She was trying to leave the country, the press service of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Moldova informed on Monday.

"This morning, Marina Tauber was detained at Chisinau International Airport on her way to Tel Aviv (Israel) via Istanbul (Turkey). The detention was carried out based on the decision made today by the prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. According to it, Tauber has violated the conditions of preventive measures imposed on her," as per the statement posted on the website of the prosecutor's office of Moldova.

In early February, Tauber's right to move about was restored, her right to communicate with any person was also restored, and the court made a decision to return her passport to the politician.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Murder with firearm in Yerevan, victim was Netherlands citizen
The Investigative Committee of Armenia is conducting an investigation…
 6 dead after minibus falls into gorge in Tajikistan
And three others, including two children, were hospitalized…
 18 dead after tourist bus falls into ravine in Mexico
And two dozen were injured…
 shamhsyan.com: Man found dead with gunshot wounds after shooting in Yerevan
A murder investigation has opened into this incident…
 shamshyan.com: Shootings in Gyumri, 15 cartridges fired from assault rifle found at the scene
The police and the investigation department are finding out if anyone was affected…
 shamshyan.com: One driver dies hours after major road accident in Armenia
Two cars crashed in Ararat Province...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos