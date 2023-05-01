Moldova opposition party vice-chair detained at Chisinau airport

Marina Tauber, vice-chairperson of the opposition Sor Party of Moldova, was detained at capital Chisinau airport. She was trying to leave the country, the press service of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Moldova informed on Monday.

"This morning, Marina Tauber was detained at Chisinau International Airport on her way to Tel Aviv (Israel) via Istanbul (Turkey). The detention was carried out based on the decision made today by the prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. According to it, Tauber has violated the conditions of preventive measures imposed on her," as per the statement posted on the website of the prosecutor's office of Moldova.

In early February, Tauber's right to move about was restored, her right to communicate with any person was also restored, and the court made a decision to return her passport to the politician.