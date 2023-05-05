Armenia legislature speaker: Establishing peace in this region is impossible without Turkey

Establishing peace in this region is impossible without Turkey. This was announced by the speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, during a press conference in Turkish capital Ankara.
He expressed hope that Turkey will take practical steps to establish peace in the region.
At the same time, Simonyan assured that Armenia has no territorial claims against Azerbaijan.
"We [i.e., Armenia] are ready and interested in signing a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan]. In terms of trade, we do not see any problems with the opening of the region. The movement of people and goods from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan and Turkey can be carried out without hindrance; of course, taking into account the legislation and sovereignty of Armenia," said Simonyan.
He recalled that Armenia has always proposed and proposes Azerbaijan to simultaneously withdraw all the troops that are currently on the border.