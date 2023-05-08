South Korea woman holds press conference with her 2-year-old

Yong Hye-in, a member of South Korea’s Basic Income Party, held a press conference on the eve of Children’s Day with her 2-year-old son in her arms to denounce “no kids” policies in the country, NextShark reported.

During her speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, Yong commented on the need for a society where children and parents do not feel alienated in public facilities.

“Everyday life with children is not easy,” she confessed. “Even so, our society must be reborn into one where children are included.”

Around a decade ago in South Korea, banners and signs bearing the message “No Kids” began to appear in various public places, such as restaurants, cafes, and libraries.

This was reportedly in response to complaints posted in online forums regarding noisy and disruptive children.

According to The National Library of Korea’s official website, visitors under the age of 16 are not allowed to enter the premises unless they have obtained permission through an application. This rule was reportedly implemented to protect materials from damage or theft.

Prior to having a child, Yong explained she was not able to recognize the prevalence of the “no kids” zones. However, once she became a mother, she realized that all of the cafes and restaurants she wanted to go to were off-limits to her and her son, she said.

Unlike South Korea, Japan has implemented measures to make it easier for families with children to access places of learning.

During the press conference, Yong’s son often moved around and pulled the camera and microphone, causing some delays in the event.

“Although I have been to numerous press conferences, today I was more nervous than ever,” Yong shared on Facebook after the event. “Because being accompanied by a child always requires a lot of courage.”