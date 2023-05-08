Number of tourists visiting Armenia up more than 80% in 2023 first quarter

A total of 451,850 tourists visited Armenia in the first quarter of this year, which is 81.2 percent more than in the same period last year, as per the statistics committee of the country.

Accordingly, in the months of January-March, Russian citizens visited Armenia the most: 237,040.

In second place are the Armenian nationals who visited Armenia from some other countries: 74,186.

The number of Georgian citizens who visited Armenia is also considerable: 53, 707.

And 25,458 Iranian nationals visited Armenia.

Also in the first three months of this year, 2,712 Turkish citizens Armenia, which is 2.2 times more than the figure recorded in the same period last year.