News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
Number of tourists visiting Armenia up more than 80% in 2023 first quarter
Number of tourists visiting Armenia up more than 80% in 2023 first quarter
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

A total of 451,850 tourists visited Armenia in the first quarter of this year, which is 81.2 percent more than in the same period last year, as per the statistics committee of the country.

Accordingly, in the months of January-March, Russian citizens visited Armenia the most: 237,040.

In second place are the Armenian nationals  who visited Armenia from some other countries: 74,186.

The number of Georgian citizens who visited Armenia is also considerable: 53, 707.

And 25,458 Iranian nationals visited Armenia.

Also in the first three months of this year, 2,712 Turkish citizens Armenia, which is 2.2 times more than the figure recorded in the same period last year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia one of most preferred destinations for Russians during upcoming May holidays
Armenia’s capital Yerevan has become one of the most preferred cities for Russian tourists…
 Armenia tourism committee chief: We had 450,000 tourists in first 3 months, domestic tourism increased 20%
On May 27-28, the provincial tourism exhibition "Know Armenia" will take place in Yerevan…
 Economy minister: About 1,666,000 tourists visited Armenia in 2022
"The inflow of remittances has also increased,” Vahan Kerobyan added…
 Bali to tighten control over tourists’ behavior, clothing
The Bali Tourism Board chairman said that ten large billboards in this regard will be installed in Bali’s popular resorts and areas…
 Tourism Federation: Number of visits to Armenia doubled in 2022
More than 1.66 million tourists visited the country last year, said the president of the federation…
 Varanda-Shushi road to be tolled
The road to the occupied Shushi will be tolled...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos