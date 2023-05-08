Opposition MP: Karabakh is just gateway for Azerbaijan toward Armenia

To a large extent, the negotiations in Washington showed that there was no result at all. Tigran Abrahamyan, secretary of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia and a security expert, told this to reporters Monday, referring to the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs’ talks last week in the US.

"No matter how much the American side tried to create a positive backdrop around those negotiations and their result, in fact, the comments from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Armenia in the period that followed show that not only was there no real result, but the parties were speaking with some caution about new possible, unpredictable events.

"Actually, today we have a situation where Azerbaijan has imposed a rather maximalist agenda on Armenia, which assumes to include not only the handing over of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] to Azerbaijan. A few days ago, [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan was speaking about the fact that Azerbaijan does not accept even the autonomy proposed by the Armenian side. Other demands of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Armenia refer to legitimization of the territories occupied by Azerbaijan, new territories, which are not limited exclusively to those eight villages," said the opposition lawmaker.

Abrahamyan added that the topic of the “Zangezur corridor” has been actively discussed in recent days.

"Azerbaijan does not even try to hide that it will achieve this at any cost, including through the use of force. The increase in these demands of Azerbaijan shows the failures of Armenia’s foreign policy. If before that they were trying to convince the people that ‘we are solving the security issue of Armenia by handing over Artsakh,’ life, time, and history showed that Artsakh is just a gateway [for Azerbaijan] toward Armenia, and Azerbaijan will not try to limit itself to Artsakh. New hard events are expected in the near future. The Armenian authorities are not capable, they don’t not have the appropriate will not only to face external security challenges, but with its steps, it is creating a favorable field for Azerbaijan's new aggression," Abrahamyan said.