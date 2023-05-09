Armenia official: Not decided yet whether peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed under West or Russia auspices

We have stated many times our approach regarding Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], that an international mechanism should be created, Stepanakert and Baku should discuss rights and security issues. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday.

When asked whether Armenia is inclined to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan under the auspices of the West or Russia, Grigoryan responded: "As for the final signing of the peace agreement, it has not been decided in any form at this moment. We will sign [it] there where there will be an opportunity to make progress and reach a final agreement."

And with regard to the fact that the name “peace treaty” was replaced by the name "agreement on the normalization of relations," Grigoryan said: "The title is not so important, the important thing is the content. There are several important issues; and if we are able to find solutions around those issues, it doesn't matter what the title will be."