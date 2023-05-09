News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
Armenia official: Not decided yet whether peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed under West or Russia auspices
Armenia official: Not decided yet whether peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed under West or Russia auspices
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We have stated many times our approach regarding Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], that an international mechanism should be created, Stepanakert and Baku should discuss rights and security issues. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday.

When asked whether Armenia is inclined to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan under the auspices of the West or Russia, Grigoryan responded: "As for the final signing of the peace agreement, it has not been decided in any form at this moment. We will sign [it] there where there will be an opportunity to make progress and reach a final agreement."

And with regard to the fact that the name “peace treaty” was replaced by the name "agreement on the normalization of relations," Grigoryan said: "The title is not so important, the important thing is the content. There are several important issues; and if we are able to find solutions around those issues, it doesn't matter what the title will be."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy FM: Brussels meeting will be followed by Moscow meeting in trilateral format
All efforts were made from all sides to advance the peace agenda as much as possible…
 Russia ambassador to Armenia: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are resolving issues facing us
Also, Kopyrkin expressed hope that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders will meet in Moscow soon…
 Armenia Security Council head: There will be Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels
Then it will continue in Chisinau, and Macron and Scholz will also join...
 Armenia government has no information about possible Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
At the moment…
 Financial Times: Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume peace talks in Brussels
European Council president Charles Michel will host a meeting on May 14 between Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Azerbaijan starts illegal settling of occupied Hadrut city of Karabakh
The Azerbaijani president personally participated in this illegal process…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos