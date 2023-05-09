European Commission chief: Russia sanctions’ 11th package focuses on cracking down on restrictions’ circumvention

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the new—11th—package of sanctions on Russian will focus on “cracking down on circumvention” of the previously established restrictions. She wrote about this on Twitter.
According to her, European countries can ban the export of a number of products to third countries which are suspected of trying to circumvent these sanctions on Russia, as well as "adding more products to our transit ban."
It became known Monday that the European Commission completed the development of the 11th package of sanctions on Russian and forwarded it to EU member states for consideration.
According to The Financial Times, this package may include seven Chinese companies that manufacture microchips, semiconductors, and some other electronic products.