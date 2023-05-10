Pentagon: US may deliver one Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine

The Israeli-made Iron Dome missile defense systems have not yet been provided by Washington to Kyiv, but one such system will be sent to Ukraine after receiving the request. This was stated by the commander of the Army Space and Missile Defense Command of the US Armed Forces, Lt. General Daniel Karbler.
According to the general, who spoke at the hearings of the Committee on Armed Services of the US Congress, the American ground forces have one Iron Dome battery which, after receiving the respective request, can be sent to Ukraine.
There are only two such batteries in the US ground forces, but one of them is now being installed with new equipment.
John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, who was in attendance to this hearing, said that he did not know that the Iron Dome missile defense systems were offered to Kyiv.