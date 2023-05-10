News
Displaced persons from Karabakh stage protest outside Armenia government building
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Those displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Wednesday held a protest in front of the main building of the Armenian government.

Levon Hayryan, Chairman of "For Hadrut" NGO, told reporters that today's demonstration of theirs is a bit different from the previous ones.

"If before we were raising mainly our socioeconomic issues, along with political issues as well, today we came out with a clear demand: to demand from all relevant bodies, organizations, countries which are obligated to ensure the human rights of our people with their actions.

"Today we want to appeal to Armenia’s authorities, then we will go to the UN office, the French embassy. The purpose of today's meeting is political, we have no socioeconomic demands [today]. Our demand from Armenia’s government is short and specific: they must either stand up for the interests of the Armenian nation and resolve the issues arising from those interests, or resign," Hayryan said, in particular.

He stated that the Armenian authorities were doing everything to avoid resolving national issues.

"They say the border [with Azerbaijan] should be guarded by the Russians, the Russians are responsible in Artsakh, the Russians are responsible for the Berdzor [(Lachin)] corridor. We do not understand what the authorities of Armenia are for. If Armenia’s authorities thought that the rights of the Armenian man should be protected by the Russian peacekeeper, what can I say?," Hayryan added, in part.
