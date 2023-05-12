News
Armenia MOD: No notable ceasefire violations recorded overnight
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations overnight, reported the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

As of 8:30am Friday, the situation on Armenia’s frontline with Azerbaijan holds relatively stable.

The injuries of the four Armenian servicemen, who were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression Thursday near Sotk, are not in life threatening. These soldiers are under the medical supervision of the hospital staff.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The Armenian side has four wounded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
