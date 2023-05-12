News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
USD
386.33
EUR
422.1
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.33
EUR
422.1
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Financial Times: EU wants to lay internet cable under Black Sea to reduce dependence on Russia
Financial Times: EU wants to lay internet cable under Black Sea to reduce dependence on Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The EU is planning an undersea internet cable to improve connectivity to Georgia and reduce dependence on lines running through Russia, Financial Times reported.

The €45mn cable will link EU member states to the Caucasus via international waters in the Black Sea, stretching a span of 1,100km. The project aims to reduce the region’s “dependency on terrestrial fiber-optic connectivity transiting via Russia,” the European Commission said in a policy document.

The EU and Georgia jointly identified the need for the Black Sea internet cable in 2021 to improve Georgia’s digital connectivity. However, the war in Ukraine has added impetus to the project, given the need to avoid relying on “connections that are not secure or stable,” said a person with knowledge of the proposal.

Questions about the feasibility and timeline of the project remain.

Vodafone is also exploring the possibility of developing a cable route across the Black Sea, according to two people briefed on the plan. The project, called Kardessa, would connect Ukraine to Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia, and then continue under land to Armenia, Kazakhstan, and onwards to Asia.

The EU is also planning a separate electricity cable under the Black Sea as part of the Global Gateway program, connecting Hungary and Romania to Georgia and Azerbaijan, to reinforce the bloc’s “security of supply.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Daily Mail: Greece, Italy, France, Hungary, Sweden may leave EU in the foreseeable future
The events of the past few years have caused residents to doubt the EU more than ever before...
 European Commission chief: Russia sanctions’ 11th package focuses on cracking down on restrictions’ circumvention
According to Ursula von der Leyen, European countries can ban the export of a number of products to third countries which are suspected of trying to circumvent these sanctions…
 Borrell calls to strip EU countries of veto power in foreign policy issues
The EU foreign policy chief added that a qualified majority of votes should be implemented instead…
 EU ambassador in Baku does not see massive violations of human rights by Azerbaijan
Peter Michalko said that "the opening of the communications in the region will contribute to the peace process” between Armenia and Azerbaijan…
 European Commissioner for Energy: Azerbaijan is pan-European natural gas supplier
“But our cooperation goes further than [natural] gas, with massive potential in renewable energy,” Kadri Simson added. 
 Tbilisi mayor: EU did not grant Georgia candidate status due to its not joining sanctions on Russia
"Not giving candidate status was a political decision,” Kaladze told reporters…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos