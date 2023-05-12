News
Siranush Sahakyan: Armenian detainees in Baku are brutally beaten, medical assistance footage is staged
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian detainees were severely beaten at the military police of Azerbaijan. Attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s (POWs) representative at the European Court of Human Rights, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report prepared jointly with Arman Tatoyan, the former ombudsman of Armenia.

"They were compounded by deprivation of food, sleep, and they [i.e., the Armenian detainees in the Azerbaijani capital Baku] were exposed also to impact of weather conditions, causing additional suffering. For example, especially in cold weather, they were artificially placed in such conditions as to cause additional suffering due to freezing," she said.

According to Sahakyan, this Azerbaijani policy was continued under the supervision of special services, and more intense inhumane treatment was shown in the places of detention, where the “superiority” of Azerbaijanis over the Armenian ethnic group was emphasized by insulting the national self-esteem.

She added that the Azerbaijani side continues targeted actions that cause additional suffering to the families of Armenians who are under their custody after the 2020 war.

As per Sahakyan, Azerbaijani civilians and medical workers are also engaged in the bad treatment of Armenian detainees.

"Military or civilian doctors who dealt with servicemen were using violence. In recent incidents, we have had many testimonies that the [Armenian] prisoners of war were handed over to [Azerbaijani] civilians," explained Sahakyan.

She noted that Azerbaijani doctors staged footage of providing medical aid to Armenian POWs to show international organizations that humanitarian rights were not violated by Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Armenia human rights advocate: Instead of 33, we have additional 80 captives in Azerbaijan
Regarding the number of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan, it is easier for the Armenian authorities to communicate with the authorities of Azerbaijan and Turkey if they speak with their official figures, Siranush Sahakyan said…
 Karabakh army: No fire shot at Azerbaijani positions
The Azerbaijani defense ministry disseminated another disinformation…
 Brussels counters Baku: There is agreement that Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders will also meet in Moldova
As it was said in the statement by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel…
 Baku agrees to Armenia PM-Azerbaijan president meeting in Brussels
The Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesperson informed…
 Azerbaijan destroys central library of Karabakh’s occupied Hadrut city (PHOTOS)
The library building is missing in the video posted by the Azerbaijani media…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Moscow
On May 19, hosted by the Russian side…
