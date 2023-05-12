News
Armenia human rights advocate: Instead of 33, we have additional 80 captives in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Regarding the number of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan, it is easier for the Armenian authorities to communicate with the authorities of Azerbaijan and Turkey if they speak with their official figures; that is, the findings and data of the Armenian side are ignored, and here there is unity regarding the respective numbers presented by Azerbaijan. Attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report prepared jointly with Arman Tatoyan, the former ombudsman of Armenia.

"In my assessment, it is not justified. International human rights advocates operating in Armenia, even outside of Armenia, investigative bodies of Armenia have recorded and revealed more cases of [Armenians] becoming captives [by Azerbaijan] than those that have been made official by Azerbaijan. Therefore, as a source, Armenian, not Azerbaijani sources should have been used. Thirty three is the number that has been made official, whereas we have talked and continue to talk about 80 additional cases. Moreover, they gave information also about those 80 cases to international organizations. That is, this is not an abstract number for us, but there is a clear description of each case, which is verifiable", emphasized the Armenian human rights advocate.
