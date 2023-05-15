Konstantin Zatulin: Only idiot can now hope Armenians, Azerbaijanis will come together in Karabakh

By Aram Danielyan

After everything that happened in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, both the first and the second, and in the period between these wars, to hope in ecstasy that Armenians and Azerbaijanis will come together in Nagorno-Karabakh, can hope only an idiot or one far from understanding is what is happening. Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma, said this in an interview to Armenian News-NEWS.am

He noted that in order to achieve peace, this world should be at least based on some kind of justice.

"That is what prompted me to announce before the 44-day war [in 2020] that Karabakh should become independent, and the regions around Karabakh, except for one or two corridor regions around Karabakh, should be transferred to Azerbaijan.

"The mediators were also working on the subject of the delayed status of Nagorno-Karabakh, the holding of a referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh. All these questions are now forgotten, ignored.

"It seems that the Armenian side, appealing to the part of the Armenian population that is afraid of the resumption of the war, intimidating its own population with this prospect, pushes all those living in Armenia to complicity in abandoning their compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh. This line also existed among the supporters of the western path in Armenia before. Back in [First President] Levon Ter-Petrosyan's time, they said that the population of Armenia will live well when it gets rid of the burden of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is why trade and economic relations in the region are not developing. Today, they tempt the population also with this.

"The ‘black role’ of the current government of Armenia and [PM] Pashinyan himself is that they are trying to push the people to leave the Nagorno-Karabakh compatriots to the whims of fate," said the Russian MP.

Zatulin does not believe that peace can be achieved in such ways because such peace will be fraught with memories of the injustice done and carries the seeds of future conflicts.