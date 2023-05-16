Deputy FM: Security Council discussed in September 2022 matter of Armenia leaving CSTO but was decided to remain

I cannot say the specific period because it was apparently discussed in the Security Council. I think it was around the time of the September events last year; I would ask to clarify. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakan Safaryan stated this speaking with reporters Tuesday in the National Assembly, referring to the question of when the option of leaving the CSTO was discussed in Armenia, which was spoken about by Security Council secretary Armen Grigoryan.

When asked why Armenia did not take that step, the deputy FM responded: "It was decided not to take that step, to continue the work because there are issues that were later discussed during the CSTO summit, and this work is continuing, which we have announced. Soon there will also be discussions regarding the statement on the situation in the South Caucasus."

He assured that at the moment the matter of leaving the CSTO was not on Armenia's agenda, but it may be discussed depending on the development of the situation.

"A summit was expected in that period [in September 2022]. We went to that summit hoping that the discussions would bring some results. Our expectations were not met, but we decided to continue the work. The situation is complicated, and we, being a CSTO member country, having obligations as well, continue to hope that our steps, work will bring certain results; there is still that hope," he said.

Regarding the fact that Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has repeatedly stated that they are waiting for Armenia's response to send CSTO observers to the country, the Armenian deputy FM said: "We have stated many times that there should be a political assessment of the situation by the CSTO. These discussions may resume at some point. At the moment, the matter related to the [CSTO] observers has been brought to the agenda."

Safaryan, however, did not answer the question whether the CSTO assistance package to Armenia included weapons and troops. "I don't want to address that question at this moment," he said.

And regarding the search for new international security guarantees for Armenia which was stated by the secretary of the Security Council, the Armenian deputy FM said: "In general, we are trying to further develop the components related to Armenia's security in all directions. And for an answer to the specific question, contact the secretary of the Security Council."