Prominent Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents’ works are translated into Italian
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

The launch of the "Of My Sweet Armenia" anthology took place Tuesday at the Museum of Classical Art of the University of Rome La Sapienza, the embassy of Armenia in Italy informs.

This anthology has brought together the Italian translations of the works of Yeghishe Charents, a prominent Armenian poet of the 20th century, together with their Armenian originals.

In the framework of this event, the launch of the work entitled "The Troubled Life of a Poet" by the Italian writer Letizia Leonardo also was held.

Also, several addresses were delivered at the event, which was attended by representatives of academic circles and the Italian Armenian community, as well as the students of University of Rome La Sapienza.
