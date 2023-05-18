News
Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service goes on big chain’s trail in 1 ton cocaine import case
Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to the information of the Zhoghovurd daily, in the case of 1 ton of cocaine imported into Armenia, the NSS [(National Security Service)] has come out on the trail of a big chain, in which people living abroad as well as in Armenia are involved.

There are suspicions in the law enforcement system that the process of importing [this cocaine] to Armenia was sponsored by large "rooftops" or high-ranking officials, so a series of arrests is expected within the framework of this case. As for who are involved in the case, we will present details in the near future.
