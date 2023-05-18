News
Montana becomes first US state to completely ban TikTok
Montana becomes first US state to completely ban TikTok
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The authorities of the State of Montana became the first in the United States to completely ban the TikTok; the respective law was signed by Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday.

Gianforte tweeted that he has banned TikTok in Montana “to protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party.”

According to the new law passed by the local legislature in April, the download of the TikTok mobile app will be prohibited in Montana.

Thus, Apple and Google must close the access to download TikTok in their app stores. Otherwise, they will face fines.

The ban will be effective from January 1, 2024.
