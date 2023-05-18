Stanford University international relations Ph.D.: There is big epidemic of narcotics in Armenia

We all know that there is a big epidemic of narcotics in Armenia, they are already spreading in schools, universities; there are even reports that in the army, among minors aged 16 to 17. Arthur Khachikian, who holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from Stanford University, told this to reporters Thursday in Yerevan.
"It is a big disaster. I know that some actions are taken, some fight is being waged by [Armenian] law enforcement agencies, but it should be implemented in a more intensive way. This is a great disaster; this is seriously an act that could bring about the end of our nation. They are destroying our youth, literally numbing our society," said Khachikian.
Asked whether the Armenian authorities have anything to do with the importing of large quantities of drugs into Armenia, Khachikian responded: "I can't say something like that, I don't have such facts. But it would be good if there were a sharper fight against this phenomenon. We all know it's spreading everywhere."
He noticed that there is a terrible epidemic of narcotics in neighboring Georgia.
"According to our official figures, the use of narcotics in Armenia as well has increased by 95 percent. There are 1,500 to 3,000 Telegram channels where drugs are sold," Khachikian emphasized.