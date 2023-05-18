News
CSTO members hope Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty is signed soon
CSTO members hope Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty is signed soon
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hopes that a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is signed soon, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told reporters, according to BelTA.

Tasmagambetov noted that constant negotiations are being held regarding the situation in the South Caucasus. Recently, another round took place in Europe.

"It was noted with satisfaction that both Azerbaijan and Armenia practically recognize the borders between the two countries according to the 1991 Almaty Declaration," said the CSTO chief.

In that agreement on the establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), it was noted that the borders between the new countries will be based on the administrative borders of the former USSR union republics.

"We hope that these negotiations will lead to the signing of a peace treaty [between Armenia and Azerbaijan]. And the countries will then move on to border delimitation," added Tasmagambetov.
