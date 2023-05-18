Armenia premier: Certain understanding reached in Brussels on ascertaining fate of captives, the missing

You have learned from the statement by the President of the European Council that there was a certain understanding regarding the future release of captives and other detainees, ascertaining of the fate of the missing persons. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government, in connection with the results of his May 14 talks in Brussels with the Azerbaijani president—and through the mediation of the President of the European Council.
"Taking into account the super sensitivity of the issue, let me just say that the discussions on this topic will continue during the upcoming meetings," added the Armenian PM.