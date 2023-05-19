Kremlin expects Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to be in Moscow next week

The Kremlin will inform in time about the possibility of trilateral contacts between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to TASS.
"Next week, we will really deal with matters of Eurasian integration. The Eurasian Economic Forum and the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will also take place here. We expect that both [Azerbaijani] President [Ilham] Aliyev and [Armenian] Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan will be in Moscow," the Kremlin spokesperson said, answering a question about the prospects of holding a tripartite summit in the Russian capital on May 25.