Peskov: Russia ready to continue dialogue with Armenia on CSTO issue

The Russian presidential press secretary commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement on the conditions under which Yerevan can withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), writes RIA Novosti.
"Regarding the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia, we will continue the dialogue with our Armenian friends, we will talk with them on the topic of our future joint participation in CSTO activities," said Dmitry Peskov.
According to him, in general, the CSTO is an organization that has its reputation among the member countries, and it has previously demonstrated its effectiveness in various situations.
Also, Peskov called the CSTO an organization that has serious potential for further development.