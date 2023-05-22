News
Peskov: Russia ready to continue dialogue with Armenia on CSTO issue
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian presidential press secretary commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement on the conditions under which Yerevan can withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), writes RIA Novosti.

"Regarding the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia, we will continue the dialogue with our Armenian friends, we will talk with them on the topic of our future joint participation in CSTO activities," said Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, in general, the CSTO is an organization that has its reputation among the member countries, and it has previously demonstrated its effectiveness in various situations.

Also, Peskov called the CSTO an organization that has serious potential for further development.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Pashinyan: CSTO membership may prevent Armenia from discussing security issues with other countries
If Armenia makes a de jure decision to withdraw from the CSTO, it will happen when Yerevan records that the organization has left Armenia, the PM stated…
 CSTO confirms readiness to provide assistance to Armenia
By sending a monitoring mission, said the secretary general of this organization…
 CSTO members hope Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty is signed soon
Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told reporters…
 Lavrov: Armenia would have had more stable situation if it deployed CSTO observers
“At the CSTO summit in Yerevan in the fall of 2022, a document was prepared on deploying a mission of observers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Armenian territory,” the Russian FM said…
 Deputy FM: Security Council discussed in September 2022 matter of Armenia leaving CSTO but was decided to remain
When asked why Armenia did not take that step, Mnatsakan Safaryan stated that…
 Alen Simonyan leads delegation leaving for Minsk
President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan…
