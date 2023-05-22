News
Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan, parallel to peace talks, continues Armenia sovereign territory occupation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Parallel to the peace talks, Azerbaijan continues to illegally block the Lachin corridor. This was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at a press briefing held after his meeting with the visiting United Kingdom Under Secretary of State for Europe, Leo Docherty, on Monday.

Armenian FM emphasized that the aforesaid blockade has caused a serious humanitarian issue in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and disrupted the activities of such a prestigious international organization as the Red Cross.

"It is obvious that it is a part of the [Azerbaijani] policy of ethnic [Armenian] cleansing," added Mirzoyan, calling on the member countries of the UN Security Council, including the UK, to take effective steps. Among the latter, Armenian FM pointed to the need to send a monitoring mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh, and to return all Armenian captives in Azerbaijan.

Also, Mirzoyan stated that despite the ongoing peace talks, Azerbaijan continues to occupy the sovereign territory of Armenia, and this contradicts the statements adopted in Prague and Sochi.

However, the FM announced Armenia's commitment to Alma Ata declaration of 1991 and readiness to open regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity.

Mirzoyan noted that it is necessary to resolve all matters without the use of force and the threat of its use, to resolve the border delimitation and humanitarian issues, and to ensure an internationally guaranteed dialogue to ensure the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
