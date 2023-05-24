News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 24
USD
386.25
EUR
416.22
RUB
4.82
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.25
EUR
416.22
RUB
4.82
Show news feed
Armenia ambassador, US congresswoman discuss peace process with Azerbaijan
Armenia ambassador, US congresswoman discuss peace process with Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Ambassador of Armenia to the US Lilit Makunts on Tuesday met with Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs (D-California), the embassy of Armenia in Washington D.C. informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-US bilateral relations, peace process with Azerbaijan, US engagement therein, and the current situation in Artsakh resulting from the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

Referring to humanitarian issues, the Armenian ambassador handed to the US congresswoman reports on the Armenian prisoners of war being illegally held in Azerbaijan, and the consequences of the Lachin corridor blockade.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Supreme Spiritual Council condemns unilateral concessions ‘justified’ under pretext of peace
The Council issued a statement…
 Azerbaijan is ‘bargaining’ on release of Armenian captives
The Azerbaijani MFA is not even trying to hide the speculative nature of its own statements…
 Pashinyan: November 2020 statement had point about enclaves, corridor via Armenia
“[but] we removed and said that we would not sign [it] under any circumstances,” the premier added…
 Pashinyan: 90% of Armenian detainees were captured in Russian peacekeepers’ zone of responsibility
“What does the West have to do with this?” the PM asked…
 Union of Freedom Fighters: Main factor restraining existential threats from Azerbaijan is Karabakh defense army
The Union issued a statement in response to the publications and threats about the demilitarization of Artsakh spread in the information field of Azerbaijan…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire by using rifles
This incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos