Armenia ambassador, US congresswoman discuss peace process with Azerbaijan

Ambassador of Armenia to the US Lilit Makunts on Tuesday met with Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs (D-California), the embassy of Armenia in Washington D.C. informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-US bilateral relations, peace process with Azerbaijan, US engagement therein, and the current situation in Artsakh resulting from the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.
Referring to humanitarian issues, the Armenian ambassador handed to the US congresswoman reports on the Armenian prisoners of war being illegally held in Azerbaijan, and the consequences of the Lachin corridor blockade.