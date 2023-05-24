News
Louis Bono arrives in Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday received Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State.

They discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the current state of talks on the draft agreement on building peace and interstate relations between the two countries, the results of the last meetings held in that context, and the prospects of the talks, reported the Azerbaijani media.

Bayramov once again drew attention to Azerbaijan's position regarding the opening of regional communications and the process of border delimitation with Armenia.

Bono, for his part, stated that the US is ready to support the peace process in every possible way, noting that it is necessary to ensure peace and tranquility for the development of the region.

The parties exchanged views also on some other matters of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
