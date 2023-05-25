Baku plans to relocate 1,500 Azerbaijanis to occupied Armenian Shushi city of Karabakh in 1st phase

The Azerbaijani authorities plan to relocate 1,500 Azerbaijanis to the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian city of Shushi in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the first phase: at the end of this year.
“In order to ensure the return of former [Azerbaijani] residents to Shusha [(Shushi)] and the creation of decent living conditions within the framework of the Great Return State Program of Azerbaijan, the construction of 23 residential buildings has been started since August-September, 2022, said Kanan Guliyev, Chief Adviser of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha,” APA reports.
Guliyev stressed that the aforementioned residential buildings will include 450 apartments.
According to him, 1,500 people are expected to be relocated to Shushi by the end of this year.