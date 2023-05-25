Aliyev announces possibility of signing peace agreement with Armenia

The president of Azerbaijan announced that there were serious prerequisites for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"There are serious preconditions for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty," Ilham Aliyev said at Thursday’s extended session—in Moscow—of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Interfax reports.
"There is a possibility to sign a peace agreement with Armenia, taking into account the fact that Armenia has recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan," said the president of Azerbaijan.
Aliyev is participating in the aforesaid event as a guest.
At the initiative of the Russian side, a tripartite meeting between the heads of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia will take place today in the Russian capital.