Major fire in Davtashen district of Yerevan

A major fire broke out in the Yerevan district of Davtashen.
Today, May 28, at 12:57 pm, the National Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information that an area covered with vegetation was on fire in the Davtashen district of Yerevan. This was reported in the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
A fire danger level of “BIS-1” was declared.
According to preliminary data, around 3,000 square meters of vegetated territory is burning.
The fire was isolated at 14:41.