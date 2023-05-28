Erdoğan re-elected as President of Turkey

Georgia Parliament Chairman congratulates Armenians on First Republic Day

Arizona legislature approves Artsakh's right to self-determination

Preliminary vote results of Turkish elections are in

Armenia Ambassador to Egypt meets Cairo Governor

"Mother Armenia" people's movement is created

Voting ends in Turkey's presidential election

NATO Chief calls Pristina and Belgrade for dialogue

Turkey resident comes to elections with a sheep

Zelenskyy proposes Iran sanctions for 50 years

Belarus President invites post-Soviet countries to join the Belarus-Russia unio

ARF Dashnaktsutyun: We are the masters of our homelan

Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu vote in 2nd round of presidential elections

Major fire in Davtashen district of Yerevan

Around 2 million Turkish citizens voted abroad

Wreath on behalf of Serzh Sargsyan laid at Battle of Sardarapat Memorial

Aliyev: We fully restored our territorial integrity

Russia Ambassador to Armenia visits Sardarapat Memorial Complex

Turkey President Erdoğan: All 85 million people will win May 28 elections

Deputy US Ambassador to Armenia visits Sardarapat Memorial Complex

Second Armenia President Robert Kocharyan congratulates on the First Armenia Republic Day

Alen Simonyan’s message on First Armenia Republic Day

PM Nikol Pashinyan’s message on the Day of First Armenia Republic

President of Artsakh sent a message on the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia

RA leaders visit Sardarapat Memorial

Address of the Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of Republic Day

Message of Catholicos of All Armenians on Day of First Republic of Armeni

Number of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan continues to grow

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute comments on scandalous video

Serbia sends military units to Kosovo border

Russian MFA: Russia expects Yerevan, Baku will be able to sign peace treaty

Armenia MFA: Illegal abduction of 2 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan is attempt to deviate from its own obligations

Iraq unveils Europe-Middle East road and rail project

Germany: Russia to expel German diplomats in June

Nairi MC: Nikol Pashinyan only came to see a patient

Vučić nominates Milos Vučević as ruling Serbian Progressive Party head

Syunik governor: border settlements have enough weapons for self-defense

Nepal PM to hold talks with India's Narendra Modi

Nubarashen landfill fire extinguished

Iran, Russia, Syria, Turkey Deputy FMs to discuss Ankara-Damascus relations

Kishida willing to meet Kim Jong Un over kidnappings of Japan citizens

Iran calls Zelenskyy's statement 'worthless political show'

Armenia MoD publishes names of soldiers disappeared on the border

Russia reports two drone attacks on oil refinery

Bordachev: Turkey is very poorly represented in Central Asia

Erdogan accuses Germany of violating press freedom

Explosion in Russia’s Pskov damages oil pipeline building

Nikkei Asia: Japan and NATO increase cooperation to counter China, Russia

RA MOD: Car operated by 2 servicemen delivering provisions found on inter-positional roa

Car overturned in Shirak Province

The President of The Artsakh Republic convened a session of the Security Council

Çavuşoğlu: Turkey's EU membership still a goal, though process unlikely to “revive”

Turkish interior minister sued for use of facial recognition app

Belgium releases Iranian diplomat Asadollah Asadi

Ukraine asks Germany for Taurus cruise missiles

Clashes between Iran border guards and Taliban forces

Communication with 2 servicemen of the RA Armed Forces supplying food to combat positions was interrupted

Pashinyan received American Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Dollar, euro gain value

New presidential decrees prohibit assemblies, curtail freedom of expression in Karabakh

Cavusoglu: Turkey ready to take positive steps with Armenia if it signs peace agreement with Azerbaijan

MFA of Armenia: Signing of the peace treaty is not included in the agenda of the Chișinău meeting

Ararat Mirzoyan, Louis Bono confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan pursues policy of energy ‘suffocation’ of Karabakh but says it provides electricity

Karabakh medical patients’ transfer to Armenia by Red Cross resumes

Azerbaijan deputy PM speaks about ‘Zangezur corridor’ at Kazan forum

Armenia opposition MP: Russia response to Azerbaijan should have been more decisive

Ruling power lawmaker:Armenian side hears for first time that Russia supports Azerbaijan position on ‘Zangezur corridor’

Armenia ruling force MP: There is clear position on unblocking of regional communications

Azerbaijan ambassador to France sees chance for signing peace treaty with Armenia at European summit

Armenia deputy FM briefs UN Secretary General special adviser on the growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Karabakh's bilaterally surrounded Lisagor village head: Youth want to leave the community, go to university

Russia presidential spox: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement signing possible in foreseeable future

Armen Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss Armenia-US relations’ agenda

NATO special representative holds meetings in Azerbaijan

Armenia President: War of 2020 was predictable back in 1990-1991 but we didn't want to face the truth

Azerbaijan defense minister visits Georgia

Armenia ombudswoman briefs Netherlands envoy on problems due to Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan

Armenia PM: Deepening of neighborly relations with Georgia is among priorities of our foreign policy

Parliament speaker to Armenia graduating schoolchildren: Try to become your best version, not to be lazy

US State Department: We believe that an agreement is in reach between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Philip Reeker: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement must include various concepts

Newspaper: Armenia authorities’ prominent figures involved in illegal drugs’ import

Russia deputy PM: Azerbaijan, Armenia equally understand how transport corridors must be unblocked

Full speech of Pashinyan and Putin at bilateral meeting

Overchuk: We will discuss many important details with Armenia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs in one week

Trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia ended

Trilateral meeting of Aliyev, Putin and Pashinyan begins

Putin: Azerbaijan recognizes full sovereignty of Armenia

Putin: Russia trade with Armenia reached $5 billion in 2022

Putin: Russia has never changed its position on Lachin corridor

Putin: Trilateral meeting will discuss unblocking of transport links

Pashinyan and Putin meet in Moscow

Pashinyan, Aliyev have war of words over ‘Zangezur corridor’ term interpretation

Russia’s Putin thanks Armenia’s Pashinyan for not opposing Azerbaijan’s Aliyev visit to EAEU meeting

Putin: There are principled agreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan regarding territorial integrity

Peskov: No predictions regarding Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan meeting yet

Russia defense minister signs documents on deployment of nuclear weapons on Belarus territory

Georgian Airways to launch transit flights to Europe for Russians

Aliyev announces possibility of signing peace agreement with Armenia