Voting ends in Turkey's presidential election

In Turkey, on Sunday, May 28, for the first time in the history of the country, a runoff voting in the presidential elections was held, Anadolu reports.
Voting at polling stations in the country has ended and the counting of ballots has begun.
Polling stations opened at 08:00 and closed at 17:00 local time.
More than 191,000 ballot boxes were installed throughout the country. The number of voters exceeds 60 million people.
According to the results of the first round of voting on May 14, none of the candidates received 50 percent of votes. People's Alliance candidate, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (49.52% of votes) and Nation Alliance candidate, Republican People's Party leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (44.88%) received the right to enter the second round.