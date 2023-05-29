News
Armenia PM: Peace is only thing that guarantees external security
Armenia PM: Peace is only thing that guarantees external security
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The only thing that guarantees external security is peace. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.

"Nothing else guarantees external security because we see today that there are countries that have the most powerful armies, but it does not ensure their external security because there is no peace," Pashinyan added.

According to the Armenian premier, it is necessary to continuously increase and develop resistance and capabilities in all aspects.

In his view, security is usually understood as the army.

"But let's look [at it] this way: In 2023, our defense budget exceeds $1 billion. Where [will] that money [come] from? From the economy. If the economy is not able to supply that money, the expenses will not be there," said the Armenian PM.
