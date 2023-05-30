News
Slovenia legislature speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A delegation led by the president of the National Assembly (NA) of Slovenia, Urska Klakocar Zupancic, is in Armenia.

These high-ranking guests on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

They laid a wreath at the monument and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame commemorating the victims of this genocide, and honored these holy martyrs in silence.

Also, they toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Afterwards, the speaker of the NA of Slovenia signed the museum’s book of honored guests.
