Pashinyan: Lack of democracy in Armenia served as tool that we all will not know whole truth about Karabakh issue

The ideology of the [ruling] Civil Contract Party has been democracy itself that was propelling us towards revolution. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this in his address Wednesday at the Armenian Forum for Democracy being held in Yerevan.
"It was the reason that democracy became and continues to be the brand of Armenia," Pashinyan added.
"The lack of democracy in Armenia, or the attitude towards democracy, has served as a tool that we all will not know the whole truth about the Nagorno-Karabakh issue; this is a very important nuance. The model that only a few people are aware of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue at the level of an expert is a clear proof of this; the biggest problem we've run into is just that. That is the reason that now we are learning new information about the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, we are raising new contexts in democratic conditions," Pashinyan said.
He emphasized that after the Karabakh war in 2020, when very major dividing lines appeared, very often elements of politicization also appear in civil society, which creates an additional problem.
"I admit that today it is one of our systemic problems that the [Armenian] civil society should have a properly involvement in the development of policies," emphasized the Armenian premier.