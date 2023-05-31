Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev talk slated for Thursday

The meeting of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Moldova is planned for Thursday, reports RIA Novosti, citing the press service of the head of the European Council.
The meeting is expected to take place on June 1, within the framework of the session of the European Political Community, the respective statement notes.
As the Armenian PM’s office reported earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have left for Moldova on a working visit, from Wednesday to Friday.
In Chisinau, the Armenian premier will attend in the second summit of the European Political Community. Within the framework of this event, the PM will have bilateral meetings with international colleagues, too.
A five-way meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister, the French President, the German Chancellor, the European Council President, and the Azerbaijan President is also planned in the Moldovan capital.