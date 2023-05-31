News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev talk slated for Thursday
Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev talk slated for Thursday
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The meeting of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Moldova is planned for Thursday, reports RIA Novosti, citing the press service of the head of the European Council.

The meeting is expected to take place on June 1, within the framework of the session of the European Political Community, the respective statement notes.

As the Armenian PM’s office reported earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have left for Moldova on a working visit, from Wednesday to Friday.

In Chisinau, the Armenian premier will attend in the second summit of the European Political Community. Within the framework of this event, the PM will have bilateral meetings with international colleagues, too.

A five-way meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister, the French President, the German Chancellor, the European Council President, and the Azerbaijan President is also planned in the Moldovan capital.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Alexey Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia working group’s new meeting will be held ‘in the very near future’
The Russian deputy PM told reporters
 Armenia MFA: US should adequately respond to Azerbaijan president statements, to prevent ethnic cleansing attempts
The ministry issued a comment on the press statement made by the spokesperson of the US State Department on Tuesday…
 ECtHR gives Azerbaijan until June 6 to provide information about 2 detained Armenia soldiers
As per the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters…
 US State Department welcomes Azerbaijan president’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty
The United States is pleased to see that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued, the US Department of State spokesman noted…
 Miller: US hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ talks in Chisinau will become effective step in resolving issues
The United States expects a productive meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moldovan capital Chisinau, stated the US Department of State spokesman…
 Armenia Security Council chief in Bratislava, attends panel discussion with Azerbaijan presidential assistant
Grigoryan emphasized the need for a constructive position by Azerbaijan in the negotiation process…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos