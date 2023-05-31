News
Deputy PMs discuss opportunities for deepening Armenia-Hungary relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received his Hungarian colleague, Zsolt Semjen, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the government of Armenia.

Welcoming the guest, Grigoryan highlighted Semjen’s visit to Armenia as a new impetus for the restoration and further development of Armenian-Hungarian bilateral relations.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the possibilities of realizing the existing potential of trade and economic relations between the two countries. In this context, the need to intensify relations between the business circles of Armenia and Hungary was emphasized by both sides.

Separately, the deputy PM of Hungary noted the importance of the activities of the Hungarian Armenian community, and reflected on collaboration in culture and education.

At the end of the meeting, Zsolt Semjen invited Mher Grigoryan to Hungary in order to discuss new opportunities for deepening bilateral relations.
