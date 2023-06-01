Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia deputy PMs’ meeting to discuss corridor issue?

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Before the meeting of the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow, RF [(Russian Federation)] Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said that the technical details related to the model for crossing the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be discussed.
In Overchuk’s words, Armenia will get an opportunity to come out to Russia, EU, Iran through Nakhichevan, Syunik [Province of Armenia], Azerbaijan. "At the border there will be passport, customs, and all types of controls that exist at international borders." This is exactly the corridor that [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev demanded; it will just be called "road."
In the last few days, there is talk in [Armenian] authorities’ circles that [PM] Pashinyan cannot refuse the provision of the corridor, which Russia demands more than Azerbaijan. But Pashinyan could provide the road in the short term, for 3 or 5 years.