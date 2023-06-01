News
shamshyan.com: Murder investigation launched into 3-month-old girl’s death in Yerevan
shamshyan.com: Murder investigation launched into 3-month-old girl’s death in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a murder investigation, shamshyan.com reports.

The investigation was launched in connection with a report the Yerevan police had received from Muratsan University Hospital on May 28.

At around 7:50am on that day, the aforesaid medical center had informed the police that a dead child was brought to them.

The police and investigators found out that the deceased was a 3-month-old girl from Yerevan, who was taken to the hospital by paramedics from a home in the Armenian capital.

The 23-year-old mother of this child told the police and investigators that her baby girl had no health problems.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
