Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz five-way meeting kicks off in Moldova
The Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz five-way meeting has gotten underway in Moldova, according to the press service of the Armenian government.

Initially, this meeting started between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, with mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, which lasted ten minutes.

After that, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have joined them.

These talks are taking place on the margins of the second Summit of the European Political Community, in Moldovan capital  Chisinau.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
