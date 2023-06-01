Armenia PM concludes working visit to Moldova

As part of his working visit to Moldova, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday met with the representatives of the local Armenian community at the palace named after Romanian Armenian diplomat and businessman Manuc Bei, the PM’s office informs.
The Prime Minister presented details about the five-sided meeting between him, the French President, the German Chancellor, the European Council President, and the President of Azerbaijan in Moldovan capital Chisinau.
Pashinyan answered many of their questions related to the delimitation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the possibility of a simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the border, the economic development of Armenia, and other several topics.
Also, the premier had a meeting with a group of Ukrainian Armenian businessmen. The possibilities of carrying out activities in various domains in Armenia were discussed.
The Armenian Prime Minister's working visit to Moldova has ended.