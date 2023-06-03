News
US State Secretary to visit Saudi Arabia
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Saudi Arabia June 6-8 to meet with Saudi officials, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia June 6-8 to meet with Saudi officials to discuss U.S.-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional and global issues and a range of bilateral issues including economic and security cooperation.

On June 7, the Secretary will also participate in a U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial to discuss the growing cooperation with our GCC partners to promote security, stability, de-escalation, regional integration, and economic opportunities across the Middle East.

On June 8, the Secretary will co-host a Ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh to highlight the critical role played by the D-ISIS Coalition to address the continuing threat of ISIS and reaffirm our commitment to ensure its enduring defeat,” the statement says.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
