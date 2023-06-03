Agreement reached on Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz route restoration

In order to implement the agreements reached during the meeting of the heads of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moscow on May 25 of this year, on June 2, the 12th session of the tripartite working group was held in the Russian capital under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.
NEWS.am learned from the Deputy Prime Minister's office that the meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. Significant progress has been made in the coordination of methods of organizing the unblocking of transport communications between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. In particular, a common understanding was reached regarding the implementation of concrete steps towards the restoration and organization of railway communication on the Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz route.
The results of the negotiations will be reported to the leaders of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The parties agreed to continue the work within the framework of the Trilateral Working Group.