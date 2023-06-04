Muammar Gaddafi son on hunger strike

The son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Hannibal Gaddafi, who has been held in Lebanon for over seven years, began a hunger strike on Saturday to protest the detention without trial, his lawyer said, The Associated Press reports.
He has been held in Lebanon since 2015 after being abducted by Lebanese militants from neighboring Syria, where he was living as a political refugee.
Lawyer Paul Romanos told the agency that his client went on a hunger strike Saturday morning and “is serious and will continue with it until the end.”