Armenia Security Council head: There are many countries with which we are having arms purchase talks

We have followed the path of searching for other resources, there are many countries with which we are having discussions regarding the purchase of weapons, we already have results, too, with some, and the negotiations are still ongoing with some of them. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, said this on the air of a Public Television program, talking about the opportunities for Armenia of buying weapons.

"That is, Armenia does not look for alternatives if a problem has arisen; Armenia looks for alternative solutions until the Armenia-Russia arms supply issue is resolved," Grigoryan added.

Turning to the matter of Armenia’s relations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), he noted that this organization used to create certain restrictions on Armenia’s cooperation with some other partners in security.

"Being in the CSTO by and large creates certain problems, but does not limit our cooperation with various countries. Recently, we had discussions with a western country about working in the security sector, and the question of assistance in non-military version to us was being discussed. In the initial period, when we were discussing, they were saying Armenia is a CSTO member. But when the working group visited [Armenia] and we had discussions, their attitude towards Armenia changed in many matters," said the head of the Security Council of Armenia.

Grigoryan said that the CSTO did not provide any assistance to Armenia during the three attacks of Azerbaijan, and when Armenia looked for and found alternatives, after that the CSTO started offering its assistance.

"We are intensively working with Western partners to strengthen cooperation in the field of security, and will continue to work," added the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.