Mirzoyan: Turkey never posited preconditions for normalization of relations with Armenia

Turkey has never set any preconditions for the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations. Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia.

"Both sides have repeatedly stated and emphasized that there are no preconditions, and the goal is the final normalization of relations," Mirzoyan said.

According to the Armenian FM, views and comments were offered by various representatives of the authorities—including the highest—, and the process of recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide was never part of those discussions.

"There is simply no such matter on the agenda," Mirzoyan added.