1st court session kicks off in case into ‘abducting’ Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan's son

The first hearing in the case into the "abducting" of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's son, Ashot Pashinyan, is underway Monday at a Yerevan court. Ashot Pashinyan is also in attendance.
On May 20, a Yerevan court made a decision to arrest Gayane Martirosyan, the mother of soldier Zhora Martirosyan who died in the 44-day war in 2020. She was taken into custody for one month.
Martirosyan was arrested and charged in the criminal case into attempting to abduct Ashot Pashinyan, the son of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
As reported earlier, the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Monday overruled the defense's appeal against the detention of Martirosyan, and decided to commute the preventive measure against her to house arrest.